Kremlin mum on probability of foreign IT companies exiting Russia

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refrained from assessing the likelihood of foreign IT corporations pulling out of Russia following the developments with Google. Talking to reporters he recommended contacting the relevant departments.

"This perhaps is not a question for the Kremlin. You’d be better off contacting our communications ministry, [or] Roskomnadzor (Russia’s mass media watchdog - TASS), but not the Kremlin," he told reporters in response to a relevant question.

Earlier, the Moscow Arbitration Court issued an injunction prohibiting Google and Yandex from creating a list of results for the search query "Smart Voting". The Woolintertrade company, which owns this trademark, was the plaintiff in the case, according to the court’s decision published on September 3.

Previously, the press service of the Federal Bailiff Service told TASS that bailiffs visited Google’s office following the decision of the Moscow Arbitration Court to restrict access to "Smart Voting.".