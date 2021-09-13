Russia to increase number of flights to Egypt, Hungary, Kazakhstan and Qatar

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia is increasing the number of flights between Moscow and Egyptian resorts from 15 to 25 a week in each direction. Meanwhile, the number of flights from other Russian cities cleared to operate international flights will be increased from one to three every week, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

Moreover, flights to Egypt and Turkey from Pskov, Magadan, Murmansk, and Chita will be resumed on September 21.

The crisis center also decided to boost the number of flights to Hungary, Kazakhstan, Qatar from the same date.