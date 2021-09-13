Poland limits oil volume accepted along northern branch of Druzhba pipeline

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Poland limited the volume of oil received through the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline on September 11-14 due to the fullness of the Schwedt refinery storage facility, official representative of Transneft Igor Dyomin told TASS.

According to him, "From September 11 to September 14, a restriction was introduced on oil from the northern branch of the Druzhba pipeline … due to the filled storage facility at the Schwedt refinery."

Last week, Dyomin reported that Belneftekhim had suspended oil pumping through Druzhba until September 13 in the direction of Slovakia and Hungary.

Druzhba oil pipeline ensures oil supplies to Belarusian refineries and oil transit to Europe.