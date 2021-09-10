Belavia increases number of flights to Russian cities from September 21 — airline

MINSK, September 10. /TASS/. Belarusian national airline Belavia is to increase the number of flights to Russian cities from September 21, the press service of the air carrier reported on Friday.

According to the press service, from September 21, Belavia will operate two flights a day to Moscow Domodedovo International Airport, and from September 25 - three flights a day. The airline will also operate two flights a day to Sheremetyevo Airport from September 21.

From September 21, Belavia will operate two flights a day to St. Petersburg, and from September 29 - three flights a day.

From September 26, the airline will also operate flights to Rostov-on-Don two times a week and two flights a week to Samara. From September 28, the airline will also operate two flights a week to Yekaterinburg, and from September 29, two flights a week to Ufa and Kazan.

On Friday, it was reported that from September 21, Russia would lift all COVID restrictions on air traffic with Belarus.

Earlier, the Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus Aleksey Avramenko said that after a number of Western countries closed their airspace for Belarus following the incident with the Ryanair aircraft, the airline would try to increase the number of flights to Russia and master new routes.