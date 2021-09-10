Gas price in Europe nudges $710 per 1,000 cubic meters, says trading data

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The gas price in Europe nudged $710 per 1,000 cubic meters during Friday trading, according to data provided by London’s ICE.

Particularly, the price of gas futures for October delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached the peak level of $709 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 57.91 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh) on September 10.

The gas price has slowed down growth by now to around $701.2 per 1,000 cubic meters. The total growth of the gas price since the beginning of the day is 1.23%.