Russia and Belarus need to integrate markets swiftly — Economic Development Ministry

MINSK, September 10. / TASS /. Russia and Belarus should integrate their markets quickly, Russian Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters on Friday. "We must completely integrate our markets in a very short time and so that the work of the Belarussian and Russian business absolutely understandable, on clear and understandable terms, and get rid of the remaining administrative barriers," Reshetnikov said.

He explained that from the point of view of macroeconomics, it is important for the two countries to have similar approaches to statistics, forecasting and a common understanding of the assessment of economic risks and reactions to them. Reshetnikov noted that the integration would expand mutual product supplies. "The general assessment, for example, for the economy of Belarus is 1.5% of additional GDP growth due to the opening of the transportation market, for example, by road transport because food supply obstacles will be removed, and a united customs and tax system will make it more transparent," he said.

"For Russians, this will increase access to Belarussian products to the Russian market, and this will increase competition. In will mean both pressure on prices and containment of prices," Reshetnikov said.