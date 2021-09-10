Both gas suppliers and consumers will benefit from Nord Stream 2 launch, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. As a supplier of energy resources, Russia will benefit from the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, just like the consumers of those resources, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked whether it is safe to say that thanks to the completion of the pipeline’s construction that Russia has emerged as the winner from the international standoff over the project.

"It would be absolutely wrong to say that. When Nord Stream 2 is launched both the suppliers of energy resources and their consumers will emerge as the winners, namely everyone," he specified.

When asked about the potential change of the situation on the global gas market after the pipeline’s commissioning, Peskov noted that it is too early to talk about that so far. The date of the virtual commissioning of Nord Stream 2 will depend on wrapping up the remaining formalities, he said, adding that the completion of the construction is yet another step "towards resolving all issues, at least many of them." "Gas prices are galloping now, which is why gas is needed," Kremlin Spokesman stressed.

When asked whether the Kremlin is aware of how the negotiations with the German regulator on the pipeline’s certification are going, Peskov said: "That is not a question to be addressed to the Kremlin, but to Gazprom."

The administration of the Russian leader "in no way participates in those negotiations and cannot participate," he noted. "That is not within our purview," Peskov pointed out.

He also refrained from sharing expectations on how fast Germany may grant permission on gas supplies through the new pipeline. "We all are interested in making sure it happens as soon as possible," the Kremlin official said, adding that both Moscow and Berlin are interested in the launch of the pipeline.

Gazprom reported earlier on Friday that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was fully completed on the morning of September 10. The company expects to commission the gas pipeline by the end of the year. According to the gas producer, 5.6 bln cubic meters of gas may be supplied through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline this year.

Bloomberg reported earlier citing sources that Gazprom had planned to start gas supplies via the first line of Nord Stream 2 on October 1, and through both lines of the pipeline - by December 1.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Work on the project was suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss-based Allseas company abandoned pipe-laying operations due to possible US sanctions. In December 2020, the construction of the pipeline resumed.