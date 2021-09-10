Economies of Russia and Belarus will be integrated amid unstable market situation — PM

MINSK, September 10. /TASS/. Measures to integrate the economies of the Russian Federation and Belarus will have to be implemented in an unstable external environment due to coronavirus and sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State.

"There is a lot of work ahead, we need to fulfill all the agreements [on the union development programs], the activities of the governments of Russia and Belarus should be aimed at this. We have to act in difficult conditions — I mean both the external situation associated with the coronavirus pandemic and the illegal unilateral economic sanctions imposed against Russia and Belarus," Mishustin said.

"History shows that the Russian and Belarusian peoples are not afraid of difficulties. On the contrary, trials bring us together and strengthen the resolve to work for the benefit of the citizens of the Union State," he said. The fraternal relations between Russia and Belarus, according to Mishustin, are based on "mutual sympathy and long-term respect for our people".

"The experience of coordinating union programs has shown that we are able to negotiate and find effective compromise solutions. I am sure that this will help us overcome any difficulties and solve the large-scale strategic tasks we face," he added.

According to him, the citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus should feel the positive effects of integration. Mishustin urged, first of all, to resolve issues that concern ordinary people, so that they "have the opportunity to work on the territory of the Union State, receive income, pensions, enjoy social support, and all this on equal terms".

Mishustin also noted that within implementing the union programs, the parties plan to agree on joint approaches to harmonize legislation in terms of labor relations and labor protection, employment, social insurance, pensions, and support for families with children. "I am convinced that Russian and Belarusian citizens will appreciate this significant step," Mishustin said, noting that the countries intend to deepen cooperation in education, healthcare, science, culture, and sports.