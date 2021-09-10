Russia, Belarus will work on creating joint enterprises — PM Mishustin

MINSK, September 10. /TASS/. With the deepening of industrial cooperation, Moscow and Minsk will stimulate the creation of joint Russian-Belarusian enterprises and remove administrative barriers, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Friday at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State.

"Implementing union programs is aimed at deepening industrial cooperation. We will use the objective competitive advantages of our companies, stimulate the creation of joint ventures, and eliminate existing administrative barriers," he said.

In order to improve mutual trade in agricultural products, the countries will move to a single agro-industrial policy, Mishustin said. "Both Russia and Belarus have good results in the agricultural sector. By combining our efforts, introducing new technologies, we can confidently achieve even greater success," the Russian prime minister said.