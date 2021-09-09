US-China friction unlikely to lead to all-out trade war, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The United States and China are two countries that hold a considerable share of the global economy, and, despite the existing frictions between them, they are unlikely to launch an all-out trade war, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview aired by Channel One on Thursday.

"Still, the issue is about two economic giants, those are two countries, which hold a considerable share of the global economy, global GDP. I would suggest that they are unlikely to go to a mutually destructive war. I think that probably it is currently safe to say that the same as a nuclear parity exists, there is also an economic parity, an effect of mutual economic deterrence," he said.

Meanwhile, "disputes are possible" on how the relationship between Washington and Beijing will be established and what US President Joe Biden will be doing regarding China, Peskov added.