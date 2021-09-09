Kazakhstan parliament ratifies protocol to EAEU Treaty on electric power industry

NUR-SULTAN, September 9. /TASS/. The Senate (upper house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan on Thursday at a plenary session ratified the protocol on amending the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) dated May 29, 2014, in connection with the accession of the Republic of Armenia to it. The document is aimed at ensuring effective cooperation in the field of electricity between the EAEU member states. The session was broadcast on the parliament's website.

Within the framework of the protocol, a number of changes and additions are made to the methodology for implementing interstate transmission of electrical energy between the EAEU member states.

After ratification by the parliament, the protocol to the Treaty on the EAEU will go to the President of Kazakhstan for signature.