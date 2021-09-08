Extra funds from export should go to people - Finance Minister

MOSCOW, September 8. / TASS /. Russian exporters, who make extra money world price hikes, should share that wealth and allocate money to support citizens, said Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov at the Moscow Financial Forum on Wednesday.

"Those exporters, traditional exporters, who have received additional income from price increases today, need to share. We need to use this money to support citizens," Siluanov said. He added that 700 bln rubles allocated from additional income has already been directed to support pensioners, military personnel and school children.