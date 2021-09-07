US’ tougher monetary policy won’t negatively affect Russia’s state debt — Deputy Minister

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Finance Ministry does not expect negative consequences for the Russian government’s debt following the tightening of the US monetary policy, Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"We do not expect any serious negative consequences for the Russian debt due to the tightening of the US monetary policy," he said.

According to the Deputy Minister, in 2021, the Russian borrowing program is "much more modest" than in 2020.

"We hope that we are already entering such a smooth, predictable regime for us, for the market, for investors, which allows us to carry out all our plans without any shocks," Maksimov added.

Maximov noted that the tightening of the US monetary policy will change the funding conditions for the whole world.

"A revaluation of assets will start, and an increase in rates on assets of developing countries, including Russia, is possible," he said.