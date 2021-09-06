Second package of IT support measures is almost readiness — minister

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The second package of measures to support the IT industry is almost ready and has been agreed upon with all interested departments, Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev said on Monday.

"In general, our program to support the IT industry, the so-called second package of measures, is almost ready, it has been reviewed with all interested departments. And I ask you to support its approval," Shadayev said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said that the authorities should have enough time to accept the second package in the first half of 2021. According to him, it included more than 60 different support measures. Chernyshenko noted that the second package of measures to support the IT industry was artificially slowed down due to resolving the issue of including a "digital tax" on global IT companies.

IT tax maneuver

At the end of July 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on a tax maneuver for the IT industry, which implies, in particular, a decrease in the rate of insurance premiums for the industry from 14% to 7.6% from 2021, and income tax rate - from 20% to 3%.

To qualify for tax benefits, companies have to obtain state accreditation of IT companies from the Ministry of Digital Development. In addition, the company’s share of the revenue from services for developing and adapting software must be at least 90%, and the staff must consist of at least seven employees.