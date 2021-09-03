Gazprom looks for new market opportunities, developing successfully — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3./ TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Gazprom is successfully developing in different ways, and is looking for new opportunities on both domestic and international markets, said he on Friday at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The company is developing successfully in many areas. Not just when it comes to gas production volume and domestic market sales, but when it comes to the foreign market, Gazprom is showing record-breaking results," President Putin said.

Now it is even more important that the company pays necessary attention to high technologies, looks for new opportunities on the domestic and international market, and successfully works out these issues, in part due to the talent and hard work of its employees. President Putin extended wishes of success to the company management and staff.

The volume of investments into the helium hub in the Nadezhdinskaya advanced development area in Primorye exceeds 6 billion rubles ($ 82.5 mln). The logistics center is necessary to transport helium from the Amur Gas Processing Plant (GPP), one of Gazprom's infrastructure projects in the Russian Far East, which will become part of a deep gas processing center in the region. The plant will process multi-сomponent natural gas from the Yakutsk and Irkutsk gas production centers supplied through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid format, the main theme of the business program is "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general media partner and the official host photo agency of the event.