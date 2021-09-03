Risks of global financial crisis possible in medium term — Sberbank CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Sberbank CEO Herman Gref sees the risks of the global financial crisis in the medium term, he told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"As for the global financial crisis, there is obviously a risk. The Bank of Russia acts responsibly by indicating such risk. We have suffered from underestimating risks many times, it is better to overestimate them than underestimate them," he said, adding "Unfortunately, this threat is present in the medium term".

On September 2, the Bank of Russia published a draft of the main directions of monetary policy for 2022-2024, in which it considered three alternative scenarios to the baseline. The ‘Financial Crisis’ scenario illustrates the risks associated with a significant increase in the debt burden in the global economy due to the pandemic, which will cause Russia's GDP to decline by 1.4-2.4% in 2023, followed by a recovery in economic activity in 2024 to a growth of 3-4%.

