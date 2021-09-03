Leading nations pump money into economies amid pandemic instead of helping others — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The world’s leading nations prefer to pump money into their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic instead of helping developing countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Friday.

"The economy is recovering the fastest in the countries that are using financial tools aimed at pumping money into the economy, it is based on budget deficits. But as for helping developing economies — it’s not happening yet," the Russian leader noted.

"Look at the deficit levels in the leading economies, there is none," he went on to say. "They have significantly grown. What is the reason? The reason is that their economies are getting pumped with money and as a result, are recovering faster. However, there is a need to think about all those involved in economic activities. That’s what’s missing so far," Putin added.

