Russia-Kazakhstan digital cooperation will help their partnership — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that Sberbank's cooperation with partners from Kazakhstan will help strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Putin thanked President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the fact that Kazakhstan "chose a partner from Russia as a strategic partner." "The option presented by Sberbank was chosen by the government of Kazakhstan as the most optimal and with the participation of the president, I know this very well," Putin said.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and Head of Sberbank Herman Gref signed a memorandum of cooperation on projects for the digital transformation of Kazakhstan, transition to a platform model of digitalization, and the concept of Data Driven Government.

