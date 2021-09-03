Putin brands situation in Afghanistan that emerged after US pullout a catastrophe

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The state of the Afghans who worked for the collective West led by the US as well as the situation in the country in general after the US withdrawal are catastrophic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) plenary session on Friday.

"Indeed, it is a catastrophe. It is true. It’s not just my words. These are remarks made by American analysts. It is a catastrophe because Americans, very pragmatic people, spent more than $1.5 trillion for this whole campaign and what is the result?" he said. "And looking at the number of people who worked for the collective West, the US and their allies, and are now left behind in Afghanistan, it is also a humanitarian catastrophe."

Putin also voiced hope that in the context of the Afghan developments Western countries will "realize that acting from previous positions of ‘civilizing’ other nations and introduce elements of the modern civilization there in the image and likeness" is an "erroneous policy."