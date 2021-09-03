Gazprom CEO says it won't be long before Nord Stream 2 completion

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed soon, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Not long," he said in response to a question from TASS about the time before the construction is completed.

Earlier, Gazprom said that 5.6 bln cubic meters of gas could be supplied through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline this year.

At the end of July, it was reported that Nord Stream 2 was 99% complete, and the Fortuna barge continues to work on the final section. The first string of the pipeline was completed in June 2021. On August 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that construction of the gas pipeline was nearing completion, and 15 km of it remained to be laid by sea.

Nord Stream 2 includes construction of two lines of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The work was suspended in December 2019 after Swiss company Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to the threat of US sanctions. Since December 2020, the construction of the gas pipeline has been resumed.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program is "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." Other programs that are part of the forum include Youth EEF, EEF Junior, and Far East Street. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general media partner and the official host photo agency of the event.