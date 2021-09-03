Pandemic did not disrupt plans for development of Far East — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Against the spread of coronavirus, the Russian authorities not only did not abandon plans for the development of the Far East but also sought to increase the pace of implementing such projects, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Even in the difficult conditions associated with the pandemic, with its economic consequences, we did not give up, but, on the contrary, sought to increase the pace of implementation of long-term plans for the development of the Far East," Putin said.

Putin outlined some of the results of this work. Thus, over the past six years, the volume of accumulated foreign direct investment in the Far East has almost doubled and reached $80 bln. Over the years, the industry in the region has grown at a rate higher than the general figure for Russia. Industrial growth was about 20%, which is twice as much as in the whole country, he noted.

"Thanks to new, special mechanisms for supporting capital investments in the territories of advanced development and the free port of Vladivostok, over 2,500 residents have registered, 68,000 modern new jobs have been created," the president added.