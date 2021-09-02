Industry Ministry does not rule out new halts of carmakers due to shortage of components

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Industry and Trade Ministry does not rule out further halts of productions at car factories in Russia due to a shortage of components, the head of the ministry Denis Manturov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"I do not rule out this," he said.

Manturov noted that the effect from the establishment of production of chips for cars on the Russian territory would be felt in 2023.

"Of course, today radio electronics engineers are engaged in this, but we will feel this effect in 2023. Unfortunately, this period - a year and a half - will be a serious challenge for us," the minister said.

He said that the current car production needs chips up to 90 nanometers in size.

"There is no need for a size larger than 90 nanometers, and we produce 90 nanometers at Mikron [company]. Moreover, we own all the architecture and documentation," Manturov said.

The minister added that the Industry and Trade Ministry expects that by 2030 Russia will recycle about 30,000 batteries for electric vehicles against 3,000 batteries in 2020. There are two battery recycling companies in the country, including with the participation of Russian nuclear corporation Rostatom, he said.

