Western Union resumes operations in Afghanistan from September 2 — statement

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. Western Union resumed operations in Afghanistan on Thursday, the money transfer company said in a statement.

"Western Union is pleased to announce that it will resume money transfers in Afghanistan from September 2," the statement said.

The company clarified that it will be possible to receive money both in Afghani (the national currency of Afghanistan) and in dollars. So far, the service is available at a number of service points in and around Kabul.

So far, one can transfer money only to Afghanistan, but not from the country. Until September 17, transfers will be carried out without fees.

Western Union suspended operations in Afghanistan after Kabul came under the control of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia).