Around 1 mln citizens registered at employment centers in Russia now, says minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Around 1 mln people are currently registered at employment centers in Russia, whereas during the pandemic that number reached 3.7 mln, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov said at the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

"Indeed, during the pandemic there was a serious growth of the number of citizens registered at employment centers. It reached the peak level of 3.7 mln people, whereas today around 1 mln people are registered at employment centers," he said.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is taking place in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid format. The main topic of this year’s business program is 'New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World'. TASS is the general information partner and the official photo hosting agency of the forum.