US Federal Reserve rate may rise to 0.32% in 2022 from current 0-0.25% — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The US Federal Reserve rate may rise to 0.32% per annum in 2022 from the current 0-0.25%, according to the draft guidelines for the single state monetary policy for 2022-2024, prepared by the Bank of Russia.

According to forecasts of the regulator, the rate will continue to grow and in 2023 will reach 0.77% per annum, and in 2024 — 1.26%.

The report noted that a significant number of imbalances have formed in the global economy since the 2008-2009 crisis. In 2020, the global economy managed to avoid the financial crisis associated with these problems largely thanks to timely measures — the provision of dollar liquidity by the US Federal Reserve and assistance from international organizations such as the IMF and the World Bank.

"This became possible largely due to the fact that the pandemic affected everyone, the entire international community was interested in preventing additional complications of the economic situation," the Bank of Russia said.