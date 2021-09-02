Novatek, Japanese Economy Ministry to cooperate in ammonia, hydrogen production

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Novatek and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation in the production of ammonia and hydrogen, as well as in projects for capturing, as well as carbon capture, utilization and storage, within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, "The Parties intend to mutually support projects in producing and marketing of ammonia and hydrogen, as well as implementing technologies for carbon capture and storage in Russia and Japan. In particular, the Memorandum provides for the exchange of information and research in these areas, as well as implementing pilot projects and providing state support for developing policies in the field of decarbonization, standards and requirements for low-carbon products."

"One of the most important elements of our strategy is to reduce our carbon footprint, which allows us to increase the competitiveness and market attractiveness of the Company's products in the context of the energy transition. The Memorandum expands inter-governmental support for our climate projects that is of great importance for the successful implementation of Novatek’s strategic plans to further increase LNG production while correspondingly reducing our carbon footprint. The Memorandum also contributes to strengthening the economic ties between Russia and Japan," Chairman of Novatek’s Management Board Leonid Mikhelson commented.

In addition, Novatek and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) signed a strategic cooperation agreement on low-carbon projects "The Parties intend to cooperate on projects to produce hydrogen and ammonia, carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies, as well as renewable energy projects in Russia, including ammonia and hydrogen production projects in the Yamal Peninsula," the company said.

