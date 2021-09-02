Second wave of pandemic had pro-inflationary impact — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The second wave of the pandemic, contrary to expectations, had more of a pro-inflationary impact than a disinflationary one, according to the draft guidelines for a single state monetary policy for 2022-2024 prepared by the Bank of Russia.

"The disinflationary impact of demand was exhausted earlier than expected in the midst of restrictive measures, and pressure on prices from producers' costs, fueled by rising prices in world commodity markets, intensified. At the same time, the second wave of the pandemic, contrary to expectations, had a rather pro-inflationary impact than disinflationary. This happened due to the absence of strict restrictions and adaptation of the population and enterprises to new conditions," the regulator said.

In the baseline scenario, the Bank of Russia assumed that the course of the coronavirus pandemic will be controlled, including through successful continuation of vaccination, that the growth of global demand will slow down after a recovery period, and the observed increase in inflationary pressures will be temporary.

The regulator is expected to reduce inflation to the target level by the end of 2022. To ensure such dynamics, the Bank of Russia will maintain the key rate in the range of 6-7% per annum on average for 2022. As inflationary expectations decrease and consumer price growth slows, the key rate will return to the long-term neutral range of 5-6% per annum.