Almost all Russian oil firms interested in energy resources supply to India, says minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Almost all large Russian oil companies, such as Gazprom Neft, Rosneft, Novatek, Zarubezhneft, are interested in developing joint projects with Indian oil and gas firms in the field of production and supply of energy resources, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said at a working meeting with Indian Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, the Russian Energy Ministry reported on Thursday.

"We are interested in the implementation of current and promising joint projects, attracting Indian investments in the Russian oil and gas sector and expanding the distribution network with the participation of Russian companies in India. We see prospects of cooperation in all areas of the fuel and energy complex," Shulginov said.

