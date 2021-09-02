Digitalization becomes part of everyday life, entering every household — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The digitalization process has become a part of everyday life, and technology must become commonplace in every household, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the New Knowledge marathon on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"I am sure that one way or another, these products of civilization, these products of technology will enter every household more and more. Digitalization has already become an integral part of our life, whether you like it or not," Peskov said.

He noted that as IT-technologies develop, they become cheaper and cheaper. "Remember, for example, the first washing machines. In the beginning, they were very expensive but gradually they began to fall in price. At first, they could not spin dry, [then] they began to do it, then they began to dry clothes. That is, technologies are developing all the time, and over time the speed of their development also changes by leaps and bounds. If earlier it took a decade now it takes only a year or two and it will go even faster," Peskov concluded.