Kremlin does not agree that Nord Stream 2 threatens someone

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin categorically disagrees with the position of Washington and Kiev that the Nord Stream 2 project poses a threat to someone, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"You know that the project is close to completion. We hope that it will be launched and will play a very important role in ensuring the energy security of Europe. This is an exclusively commercial project that cannot pose any threat to anyone. We categorically disagree with the joint US-Ukrainian position that this project allegedly poses a threat to Ukraine and to Europe as a whole," Peskov said.

Nord Stream 2 includes the construction of two strings of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project, and Moscow has never used energy resources as an instrument of pressure.