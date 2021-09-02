Russian tourism agency to launch vaccine travel packages in country by yearend

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Travel packages for inoculating foreigners in Russia may be started by the end of the year, Head of the Federal Agency for Tourism Zarina Doguzova told reporters on Thursday.

"We plan to start vaccination tours this year. The work is underway, as requested by President, together with colleagues from the Health Ministry. We offer [vaccination tours] to all countries, to which regular flights will be launched by the start of vaccination tours. Currently there are 60 such countries," she said.

Speaking at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government to work on arranging fee-based vaccinations against the coronavirus infection for foreign nationals in Russia.

Currently vaccines are produced at 12 sites in Russia: Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, EpiVacCorona, created by the Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, and CoviVac, made by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center.