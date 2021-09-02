Zelensky says discussed Ukraine’s energy security guarantees with Biden

KIEV, September 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said after talks with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday that guarantees of Ukraine’s energy security and possible US sanctions for its breach were among the topics of the talks.

"There is an issue of energy security. There are some guarantees Mr President [of the US Joe Biden] spoke about with me personally. He understands that it is a priority matter for Ukraine, but these guarantees are yet to be considered," he said, according to a broadcast of the Ukraina-24 television channel.

He said he saw the intention of the US leader to use restrictive measures in case of any violation of Ukraine’s energy security. "I heard today, at least, intention that the United States will be ready to impose the sanction policy if Ukraine’s rights are violated and if its energy security is breached," Zelensky said, adding that despite the confidence in the US, details are important as far as energy security guarantees are concerned.

"We all must have details. And details are always linked to people who are responsible for it, and people and responsibility are always linked to special timeframes. That is why the form is so complicated," he said. "But anyway, Ukraine will be fighting against this energy weapon.".