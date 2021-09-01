Russian IT companies create alliance for online protection of children

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s major IT companies have established the Russian Alliance for the Protection of Children in the Digital Environment, signing the agreement on cooperation and voluntary obligations in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The creation of the alliance is a crucial task which should ensure their [children’s] safety online. We will make every effort to achieve that," Gazprom Media Holding CEO Alexander Zharov noted.

"We will join forces with the alliance to develop digital literacy courses for children, teachers and parents so that kids can better navigate the [online] space and make independent decisions," Yandex CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan said.