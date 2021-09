MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee’s meeting ended on Wednesday. Ministers recommended OPEC+ countries to follow the plan of increasing oil production by 0.4 mln barrels daily approved in July, a source participating in talks told TASS.

"The recommendation is to keep [the plan]," the source said.

OPEC+ ministers are currently holding their meeting with full complement.