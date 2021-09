MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The MOEX Russia Index climbed to 3,955.77 points (+0.94%) during the trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday.

The MOEX Russia Index was for the first time above 3,950 points.

The RTS Index added 1.4% to 1,707.77 points.

Brent oil futures dropped by 1.12% on the London’s ICE to $70.83 a barrel.