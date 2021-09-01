Economic investment in Russia’s Far Eastern regions reaches $27.2 bln - deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Economic investment in Russia’s Far Eastern regions has reached two trillion rubles ($27.2 bln) and there are plans to raise it to 11 trillion rubles ($150 bln) by 2030, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev, who serves as Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

"I will start by saying that investment in the Far East reached two trillion rubles just the other day. The 2030 plan has the figure at 11 trillion rubles. There will be a lot of enterprises. Some of them are already being built. For instance, I was very impressed during a trip to the Trans-Baikal region as I visited the construction site of a mining and metallurgical complex in Udokan, where Russia’s largest copper mine is located," Truntnev pointed out.

According to him, foreign investment in Russia’s Far East does not surpass that of Russian companies. "Still, foreign investment is very important to us because they have already hit the $80 bln mark, which quite a good level. Besides, if foreign investors are arriving, it means that the investment climate that have created attracts them," Trutnev noted.