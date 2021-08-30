MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The average gas export price for non-CIS countries was $208.1 per 1,000 cubic meters in January-June 2021 and gained 53% year-on-year, Gazprom reports on Monday.

Gas sales to non-CIS countries moved up by 25% to 120.6 bln cubic meters.

The average gas price for former Soviet republic added 5.7% annually to $148.7 per 1,000 cubic meters in the first half of this year. Sales increased from 14.9 bln cubic meters over six months of the last year to 18.3 bln cubic meters in the reporting period.

It was reported earlier Gazprom forecasts the average export gas for Europe to be $269.6 per 1,000 cubic meters in 2021.