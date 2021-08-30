Bakalchuks top rating of Russia’s richest families for first time, says Forbes

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Spouses Tatyana and Vladislav Bakalchuk, who are co-founders of the Wildberries retail company, have topped the list of the most successful entrepreneurship families in Russia, according to Forbes magazine, with the fortune exceeding $13 bln. The total fortune of the families included in the rating soared by $16.1 bln in a year to $42.9 bln, according to the data published on the magazine’s website on Monday.

Forbes estimated the fortune of the Bakalchuks at $13.1 bln, placing them in the first spot in the rating of Russia’s richest families. Last year the magazine estimated Wildberries at $1 bln, with company revenue climbing by more than ten-fold in one year.

The Guryevs family (PhosAgro) comes in second on the list, with a fortune estimated at $6.9 bln, up by $1.8 bln in a year, followed by the Rotenberg family (Mostotrest), last year’s leader in the rating, who added $500 to their fortune, giving them a total of $5.95 bln.

The Gutseriyevs (Safmar Group) with the capital worth $3.7 bln this year, up by $500 mln, and the Evtushenkovs family with a fortune rising from $2.3 bln to $3.2 bln, were also placed in the exclusive list of the top five families.

The price of companies and the age of participants on the list are given as of July 27, 2021. Only families that earned most of their capital privately were included in the list. The lower boundary of the rating was $1.65 bln this year.