Murmansk Region reports 66 new business residents with $1.2B investments over 1 year

MURMANSK, August 27. /TASS/. Over a year of the Russian Arctic zone in the Murmansk Region, 66 residents with investments of 88 billion rubles ($1.2 billion) joined the project, Governor Andrei Chibis said on Friday.

"The entire Murmansk Region is a part of the Russian Arctic zone," he said. "Over one year, we have registered 66 residents - they were 65 only yesterday. They are every third resident of the Arctic zone in the country. The investments are 88 billion [rubles]. Almost 10% have been invested in projects."

According to the governor, out of those 66 residents, 55 are small and medium businesses, which enjoy incentives in case their investments begin from just 1 million rubles ($13,500). "The Russian Arctic zone’s all residents registered in the Murmansk Region will bring to the budget within next ten years 100 billion rubles ($1.3 billion) in taxes," he said.

The governor announced two new big projects, which will be shortly registered in the Murmansk Region as the Russian Arctic zone’s residents. "Those are the construction of an ecology-friendly plant in Monchegorsk, with investments more than 150 billion rubles ($2 billion). The second project, 60 billion [rubles] ($810 million), is the Fedorova Tundra deposit (Europe's largest deposit of platinum group metals)."

The Russian Arctic zone’s projects in the Murmansk Region are in the sectors of tourism, agriculture, mining, fishery, metallurgy, transport, logistics and services. The status of the Russian Arctic zone’s resident offers a few incentives, including in taxes. Presently any business, registered in the Arctic and ready to invest at least 1 million rubles in a new project, can become a resident.