Yamal applies for 50B rubles infrastructure loan for new railway construction — governor

TASS, August 27. The Yamalo-Nenets Region has applied for an infrastructure loan for construction of the Northern Latitudinal Railway, including the construction of a bridge across the Ob River. The amount in the application is 50 billion rubles ($767 million), Governor Dmitry Artyukhov told TASS on sidelines of the Russian Creative Week fest-forum on Friday.

"We have filed an application for 50 billion rubles," he said. "We still have a lot to do, but I am confident the mechanism of an infrastructure loan from the budget will be an effective tool for us to launch this project."

The governor expressed hope that in 2022 already the project would begin. "This is a long-awaited project, and we can see now additional attention to it from all the key participants," the governor added. "And the president in the address voiced personalized orders regarding this project, and the government has been involved actively."

The Northern Latitudinal Railway, which will connect the Northern and Sverdlov railways, will be 707 km long. It will be used to transport cargo from new deposits in the Yamal Peninsula’s northern part. Investments in the project are estimated at more than 200 billion rubles ($3 billion). The railway’s annual turnover is planned at 23.9 million tonnes. The cargo’s main part will be gas condensate. The railway will also serve quicker container transportation.

