TMK says US slapping import duties on its pipes unreasonable

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s largest pipes producer TMK considers the decision of the US Department of Commerce to impose import duties on certain types of its pipes unreasonable, a source in the company’s press service told TASS.

"The measure introduced concerns less than one percent of the total volume of global supplies of TMK. Meanwhile, the company considers the decision unreasonable. TMK is an acknowledged responsible participant on the global market of tubulars. We provide supplies in accordance with responsible trade practice and plan to protect our interests within the legal framework," the company said.

Earlier reports said that the US Department of Commerce imposed an antidumping duty in the amount of 209.72% on imports of seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line, and pressure pipes produced by Russia’s TMK and Volzhsky Pipe Plant (owned by TMK).

Additionally, a compensation duty to the amount of 48.38% was imposed against enterprises due to their possible receiving of subsidies. Russia reportedly delivered 11,470 tonnes of pipes subject to the imposed duties in 2020.

The US Department of Commerce said in early August that it planned to impose customs duties on imports of a number of pipes from Russia, Ukraine and the Republic of Korea after authorities determined that their imports materially injured US industry.

A respective investigation started in July 2020 and was initiated on the basis of a request by the Houston-based subsidiary of the French pipes producer Vallourec, Vallourec Star.