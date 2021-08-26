Google pays $47,174 out of $438,047 of fines in Russia

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Since the beginning of 2021, Google has been fined 32.5 mln rubles ($438,047) for not complying with Russian legislation but paid only 3.5 mln rubles ($47,174), press service of Russia’s media watchdog (Roskomnadzor) told TASS on Thursday.

"In 2021, Roskomnadzor drew up 15 administrative protocols against Google LLC, which were submitted to court. The court considered 13 cases in which Google was fined 32.5 mln rubles," the press service said.

According to the watchdog, the company has 11 protocols for refusing to delete prohibited information and a fine totaling 26 mln rubles ($350,437), which is not paid. In addition, one protocol and a fine of 3 mln rubles ($40,436) were issued for refusing to localize personal data of Russian citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation, which also remains unpaid.

Earlier on Thursday, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court fined WhatsApp 4 mln rubles ($54,040) for the messenger's refusal to localize the data of Russians on the territory of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Twitter and Facebook were fined 17 mln rubles ($229,805) and 15 mln rubles ($202,769) on Thursday. They have already received 4 mln rubles ($54,069) of fines for refusing to transfer servers with data from Russian users to Russia in February 2020.

At the end of May 2020, Russia’s media watchdog ordered foreign services to localize databases in Russia by July 1. According to the agency, to date, the storage of personal data of Russian users has been localized by about 600 representative offices of foreign companies in the Russian Federation.