Russia possesses resources to ensure digital sovereignty, official says

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Global audiovisual platforms represent a rather serious threat for the manufacturers of domestic video content, yet Russia has resources to ensure its digital sovereignty, Chief of the Presidential Directorate for Social Projects and Head of the Organizing Committee for the Russian Creative Week Sergey Novikov said on Thursday, the opening day of the forum.

"We all know that global audiovisual platforms not only pose serious competition but a threat to the producers of video content that is being developed in our country. Yet, on the other hand, it’s great that we have these producers, just like we have the largest IT companies that right now cover the entire national population and the entire Russian Internet with their social networks. And we have a resource to protect our digital sovereignty," he said.

The official emphasized that it was necessary to promote domestic creative content and create conditions for its production in Russia. "Otherwise, we will lose the initiative even from the ideological point of view which, of course, simply cannot be allowed to happen," he stressed.

"Demand for a new quality of creative life is increasing along with prosperity. If the government and all state resources are directed at increasing prosperity, then we need to embark on a second step - to cultivate creative industries in our country. Otherwise, people will use creative products that come from abroad," the official added.

