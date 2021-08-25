German business note growth of country’s exports to Russia, Russian imports in six months

BERLIN, August 25. /TASS/. Germany’s exports to Russia increased by 14 percentage points in the first half of 2021, whereas imports from the Russian Federation to Germany gained 36 percentage points, chairman of the German Eastern Business Association (OAOEV) Oliver Hermes told a press conference on Wednesday.

"An increase in imports is due to the growth of energy prices, whereas exports were driven by a surge of economic activity in Russia," he said. "Our expectations from the future German government are very important," chairman added. "One of our requirements is to improve the relationship with Russia for using various dialogue formats," he noted.

The German Eastern Business Association (OAOEV) is the regional initiative of the German economy for countries in Central Europe and Eastern Europe and in Central Asia. OAOEV was founded in May 2018 through the merging of the Eastern Committee (founded in 1952) and the Eastern Europe Business Association of Germany (founded in 1989). The Association headquartered in Berlin has around 350 member companies, mainly of the medium business, and large industrial unions.