EU’s ‘carbon tax’ has signs of creating trade barriers — Economic Development Minister

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The current draft of EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) contains a number of indications of this issue is being used to create barriers in trade, Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said in an interview with TASS.

"The current CBAM draft contains many indications of this issue is being used to create barriers in trade and to economic development. If we do nothing real to reduce emissions or capture carbon dioxide, if we fail to show in practice that it is really our goal, protectionism will follow, along with closure of markets, and the inability to access technologies as well as segregation," Reshetnikov said.

"Central Asia, India and some countries in the Asia-Pacific Region have not yet achieved the energy consumption peak and still need inexpensive energy. In other words, hydrocarbons. Any attempt to include carbon costs in the import price of electricity in the EU within the CBAM framework makes this gap insurmountable," the minister added.

