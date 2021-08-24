Ports in Russia to be inspected within one month — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Ports in Russia are planned to be inspected after the oil spill near Novorossiysk within one month and with involvement of Russian environment protection and technical regulators, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko said on Tuesday.

"Colleagues from the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources should perform this inspection within one month. Colleagues from the Federal Service for Ecological, Technical and Atomic Supervision are also engaged because these facilities are hazardous," the official told reporters.

All the hazardous goods will also be inspected, Abramchenko added.

The oil spill under Novorossiysk occurred on August 7. According to estimates of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the spill area was about 200 sq m and the volume of spilled oil - about 12 cubic meters. According to CPC data, the accident was caused by the collapse of the inner space of the single point mooring’s hydraulic damper.