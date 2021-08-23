Nord Stream operator keeps mum on US sanction consequences

MOSCOW, August 23. / TASS /. Nord Stream 2 AG, the Nord Stream 2 operator, did not comment on the possible consequences of new US sanctions, the press service said in a statement on Monday.

"Nord Stream 2 does not comment on the possible US sanctions consequences," it said. The company also said that it will disclose the construction progress separately.

On August 20, US President Joe Biden signed a decree imposing sanctions on specific Russian energy projects, including Nord Stream 2.

The first section of Nord Stream 2 was completed in June.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that there was just 15 km of the pipeline left to finish, by sea.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The works were suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to possible US sanctions. In December 2020, the construction of the pipeline resumed. Gas deliveries via Nord Stream in seven months of 2021 amounted to 33.7 bln cubic meters compared to 32.9 bln cubic meters in seven months of 2020 and 31.7 bln cubic meters in the same period in 2019. Particularly, 22.7 bln cubic meters were supplied to Germany via the pipeline in the period this year (15.9 bln cubic meters in seven months of 2020 and 20.3 bln cubic meters in 2019).