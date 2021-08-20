Putin hopes to maintain expanding economic ties after change of government in Germany

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that after the upcoming parliamentary elections in Germany and the change of government, the trend towards an improvement in the extent and quality of economic relations between Moscow and Berlin will continue.

"In general, the extent and quality of our relations have radically changed for the better. I would like to express [my] hope that this trend will continue after the elections and the change of government," Putin said at a press conference following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Kremlin.

According to the President, over the 16 years of Merkel's tenure as chancellor, the volume of cooperation between Russia and Germany only increased, despite all the difficulties that the countries faced during this period of time.

"It has grown and become more intense," he added.

"Today we talked about the economic component. Germany is the second largest trade and economic partner after China. We have invested $9 and a half billion, while our German partners have invested $18 billion," Putin noted.

The Russian leader also pointed out that German companies operate mainly in real production.

"We appreciate it. Today, Madame Chancellor raised some specific issues related to - and I understand, and I do the same on my part - ensuring the interests of German business in the Russian market. This concerns the localization of production, and so on. But these are all current issues," the President said.