Hainan approves a new plan for the development of Sanya's agricultural districts

HAIKOU, August 20. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities approved a new plan for the modernization and development of Sanya's agricultural areas, which is considered a leading resort country-wide and globally, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the newspaper, the program is designed to be running until 2025 and is aimed at developing several key areas at the same time. First of all, the formation of a modern cluster of plant breeding in Yazhouvan innovation zone needs to be mentioned. At the same time, the government plans to strengthen measures to create an "agricultural tourism belt" — a zone with modern infrastructure and everything necessary to meet the tourists' needs. It will be adjacent to the section of a highway encircling Hainan and passing through Sanya near the coast.

Moreover, the local administration intends to make significant progress in the development of deep-sea fishing and a commercial and industrial complex for processing, storing and transporting agricultural products during the fourteenth five-year plan (2021-2025). Among the main challenges is increasing the productivity and the companies' eco-friendliness.

It is assumed that the development of agricultural tourism in Sanya will be facilitated not only by such objects as the local state park of rice plantations, but also small rural settlements, administratively subordinate to the city and producing a wide range of products, from vegetables and fruits to decorative flowers. The authorities intend to promote new tourism products that will contribute to the development of not only the agricultural sector, but also the hotel and restaurant business, and the entertainment industry.

According to the Sanya administration, by the end of 2025, at least two villages located on the outskirts of the city in each district should receive the status of exemplary villages. This means that the authorities will have to ensure their impeccable cultural image, guarantee their absolute cleanliness and eco-friendliness, as well as significantly increase the efficiency of production and the level of the residents' well-being.

Sanya is one of the key centers of Hainan's economic development, a significant part of its income comes from the service sector. The provincial government plans to transform the city into a major financial and economic center with top-notch infrastructure with the headquarters of big Chinese and foreign companies. This city is transforming yearly, drawing the attention of an increasing number of investors.