EAEU countries specify divide in creation of common gas market, says Belarusian deputy PM

MINSK, August 20. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-states have specified a number of opinions, on which disagreements should be lifted for the creation of a common gas market, with the formation of tariffs among them, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko said when summarizing the results of the Eurasian intergovernmental council in Cholpon-Ata in Kyrgyzstan on Friday.

"As far as the gas market is concerned, the Russian side has presented the draft of respective agreement, experts have already held more than ten consultations, tapping into the issues, on which disagreements should be lifted," Deputy PM was quoted as saying by the BelTA agency.

Forcing tariffs amid the common gas market is one of the issues remaining unapproved, he said. "Regarding the oil and petroleum products market, everything seems to be going as planned, though certain issues should still be agreed. We initiated the consideration of those issues at the next meeting of the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission - TASS) council to speed up and reach particular results," Petrishenko added.

Earlier reports said that EAEU member-states had started the formation of common markets of gas, oil and petroleum products. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich said that EAEU countries would sign an international agreement on the common oil and petroleum products market by January 1, 2023. The common gas market is planned to be launched from 2025. It was reported in April that the EEC had submitted the draft agreement on the common gas market to EAEU nations for domestic approval.